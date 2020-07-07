South Africa: Future-Proofing Schools to Face Reality of Teaching During COVID-19

opinion

Schools will need to accept the reality that they may have to shut down at any time during the coming months, if localised Covid-19 outbreaks happen. They need to future-proof themselves and ensure their distance learning systems and approaches to e-learning are up to scratch.

Schools across the country have started reopening amid the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown. But as more learners return to classrooms, the surge in the Covid-19 pandemic has many parents, teachers and learners worried about their health and safety.

Already, dozens of schools in South Africa that have opened in the last two months have closed shortly thereafter following positive cases of Covid-19 being detected among their staff and even their learners. This creates a very disruptive learning environment, and schools will need to live with the fact that they may need to shut down at any time during the coming weeks and months - especially if localised outbreaks happen.

This is why it's now time for schools to future-proof themselves and ensure that their distance learning systems and approaches to e-learning are up to scratch.

Amid a series of case studies that we've conducted, we've identified five key points of advice that other schools...