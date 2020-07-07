South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Welcomes 2018 Mining Charter Judicial Review Court Judgement

7 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) welcomes the order handed down by the Gauteng High Court in which the Minerals Council of South Africa (MCSA) is ordered to join parties representing communities, trade unions and BEE entrepreneurs in its judicial review of the 2018 Mining Charter proceedings.

In his answering affidavit to the Council's court application, the Minister argued that the Council failed to join these parties, who clearly identified themselves as having a direct and substantial interest in the outcome of the litigation.

It is gratifying to see the courts assert the importance of involving these parties in matters that have a bearing on their fate. This augurs well for our country's transformation ethos. The transformation of the mining sector, or lack thereof, affect all who are impacted by its activities.

Decisions cannot be taken to the exclusion of workers, mining communities, BEE entrepreneurs. These parties were central to the drafting of the Mining Charter, thus the order affirms their inclusion at all material times.

The Minerals Council SA - which has been ordered to pay the cost of the application - must now join the above parties as identified in the order.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.