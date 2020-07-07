South Africa: Former Girlfriend Nabbed for Robbery

7 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday morning, police officers from the Durban Flying Squad arrested five suspects aged between 25 and 57 for robbery, extortion and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that on 5 July 2020 at 16:00, a 50-year-old male was contacted by his former girlfriend who requested assistance and told him to meet her on Queen Street in the Durban CBD. The victim arrived and found the former girlfriend waiting with unknown men who pushed him into the backseat of his vehicle and drove to Inanda. He was allegedly assaulted, robbed of his belongings and was instructed to contact his brother to bring R400 000 as well as the logbook of his vehicle. The brother contacted the police and the suspects were arrested in the early hours of the morning yesterday.

The former girlfriend and her accomplices were taken to Durban Central police station for detention and were charged for robbery, extortion and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.