South Africa: Former Girlfriend Nabbed for Robbery

press release

Yesterday morning, police officers from the Durban Flying Squad arrested five suspects aged between 25 and 57 for robbery, extortion and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that on 5 July 2020 at 16:00, a 50-year-old male was contacted by his former girlfriend who requested assistance and told him to meet her on Queen Street in the Durban CBD. The victim arrived and found the former girlfriend waiting with unknown men who pushed him into the backseat of his vehicle and drove to Inanda. He was allegedly assaulted, robbed of his belongings and was instructed to contact his brother to bring R400 000 as well as the logbook of his vehicle. The brother contacted the police and the suspects were arrested in the early hours of the morning yesterday.

The former girlfriend and her accomplices were taken to Durban Central police station for detention and were charged for robbery, extortion and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court tomorrow.