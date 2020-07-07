Malawi: High Court Adjourns Mpinganjira Case Till July 29

7 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

The High Court in Blantyre has adjourned the a case in which businessperson Thom Mpinganjira is accused of attempting to bribe Constitution Court judges to rule in favour of former president Peter Mutharika in then presidential election case to July 29.

The matter, which is being presided by judge Dorothy DeGabrielle, went to court on Tuesday via Zoom video call conference as a Covid-19 precautionary measure.

Mpinganjira's lawyers, Patrice Nkhono, said the defence are ready for case and expect the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to furnish themthem with "all necessary documents so that we prepare our defence."

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said they will submit documents to the defense.

Mpinganjira denies any wrong doing and his lawyer stressed that "anyone charged with any crime is presumed innocent until proven otherwise by a competent court of law."

In January this year, ACB arrested Mpinganjira after Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda complained to the bureau that a business person and a public servant wanted to bribe the five judges who presided over the 2019 presidential election case.

The banker, who is currently on bail, is answering charges related to attempting to induce High Court judges Mike Tembo and Healey Potani to exercise their functions corruptly by offering K100 million.

He is also being accused of attempting to induce a public officer to abuse his office by attempting to persuade Tembo and Potani to accept the bribe and rule the election case in favour of former president Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission who were the respondents in the case.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.