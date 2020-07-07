South Africa: Meadowlands Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

7 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Meadowlands police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination.

The community is advised to report to Dobsonville or Orlando police stations or alternatively call 10111 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Meadowlands police station.

The Meadowlands police station building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Station Commander can be contacted on 082 822 8171, Visible Policing Commander on 082 415 4368 or Communication Officer on 078 418 7182.

