South Africa: Tonga Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

All communities serviced by the Tonga police station are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to one member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Tonga SAPS married quarters which is next to the police station. To access the station, the community can call 082 448 9481 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Tonga police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 10 July 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Brigadier Velisiwe Mdaka can also be contacted at 082 970 5756.