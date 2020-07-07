Western Sahara: Frente Polisario Welcomes EU Position That Affirms Morocco Does Not Have Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

6 July 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Chahid El Hafed (Dignity Camps) — The Frente POLISARIO, through its Permanent Bureau, welcomed on Monday the position expressed by the European Union on Western Sahara.

At its meeting yesterday chaired by the President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Gali, the Permanent Bureau of the POLISARIO took note of the position expressed by the European Union, which states that the Kingdom of Morocco does not have sovereignty over Western Sahara.

In this sense, the Permanent Bureau underscored the need for EU practices to be consistent with this position, in accordance with the letter and the resolutions of the United Nations, considering Western Sahara and the Kingdom of Morocco as separate and distinct countries, and therefore the EU to refrain from signing any agreement with the Moroccan occupation that includes the Occupied Zones of Western Sahara, as it is a flagrant violation of international law.

The Frente POLISARIO expressed its satisfaction with the stability of the health situation in the Dignity Camps and in the Liberated Territories that have not yet recorded any case of COVID19. SPS

