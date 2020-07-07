Mozambique: Terrorists Kill 17 in Macomia Village

Maputo — Islamist terrorists on 18 June killed 17 people in Ilala village, in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The victims were people who had fled from the attack against Macomia town in 28 May. According to the paper's sources, the bandits went from door to door, asking who had just arrived in the village from Macomia. Anyone who admitted that they were from Macomia town was shot dead. This atrocity, plus the kidnapping of two girls, persuaded most of Ilala's inhabitants to flee into the bush.

A local source told "Carta de Mocambique" that, with the attack on Ilala, all the villages in the Quiterajo administrative post have now been practically abandoned.

On Saturday, terrorists killed three people in an attack against the village of Simbolongo, in the Mucojo administrative post, also in Macomia district. After the attack, the villagers began to flee from Simbolongo, heading towards the headquarters of the Mucojo post.

In the neighbouring district of Mocimboa da Praia, the defence and security forces exchanged fire with islamist bandits in Mocimboa town on Thursday night. The paper's sources said the shooting began at about 19.00 and continued until 04.00 the following morning. This came a week after a major terrorist onslaught against Mocimboa da Praia town on 27 June.

The renewed gunfire provoked a further exodus of people, heading into Mueda district, regarded as the safest place in northern Cabo Delgado, since it is where the main military barracks is located.

Also in Mocimboa town last week, 40 bodies of people murdered in the terrorist attack of 27 June were buried. This is not the full death toll: eye-witnesses said that some bodies could not be recovered because people had been burned alive in their homes. The paper's sources put the civilian death toll at around 100.