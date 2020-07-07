Mozambique: Nyusi Attends Pedro Nacuo's Funeral

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday attended the funeral in the northern city of Nampula of journalist and writer Pedro Nacuo, who died on Sunday in Nampula Central Hospital.

At the time of his death, Nacuo was the political editor of the Sunday paper "Domingo", owned by the Maputo-based company "Sociedade de Noticias". During his career he had been an activist in the National Journalists' Union (SNJ), and in the regional press freedom body, MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa). He was also a member of Higher Mass Media Council (CSCS), the regulatory body set up under the Mozambican constitution.

A message from the CSCS, read to the mourners by Sacur Latibo, said that "Pedro Nacuo contributed enthusiastically for the prestige of this body, through ideas and proposals seeking to consolidate a robust, free, independent and sustainable media, guided by the highest ethical standards."

The director of "Domingo", Andre Matola, said Nacuo had a profound knowledge of Mozambique. "He was a highly talented journalist. He was rigourous, perspicacious and incisive in writing his articles. He was a master who was always willing to help others", he said.

The final message at the ceremony, from the governor of Nampula province, Manuel Rodrigues, said "he taught us to strengthen the relationship between governance and the media, making them inseparable partners for the good of our society, and that a good leader should always be communicative and interactive".

A private, family funeral will be held on Wednesday, at the Nacuo family cemetery in Lalaua district.