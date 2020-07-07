Mozambique: Schools Should Re-Open With 'Zero Contamination'

7 July 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Education Minister Carmelita Namashalua on Monday expressed her determination that schools should reopen safely, without any danger of transmitting among pupils the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The government's strategy is to reopen the schools gradually, starting with the 12th, pre-university grade of secondary education, which is taught in 667 schools, and the teacher training colleges (IFPs).

Schools were closed on 20 March, and no date has yet been fixed for any phase of the re-opening.

Namashalua, speaking at the start of a seminar attended by provincial directors of education and heads of department, said that re-opening the schools depends on ensuring basic conditions of hygiene so that schools do not become a breeding ground for the coronavirus.

"We want this meeting to produce reflections, contributions and concrete, practical suggestions for the resumption of classes, in the perspective of zero contamination and spread of Covid-19 in the schools", she declared.

Namashalua added that the pandemic should not endanger compliance with the strategic programme of the education sector. All the key stakeholders in education should adapt to "the new normal", by providing the necessary conditions, for resuming classes.

"At no time should we collapse into the excuse that Covid-19 has disrupted compliance with our strategic programme", she said. "We must always take into account that we are in an abnormal situation, and seek to adapt to the reality imposed by Covid-19".

Namashalua said the Ministry is aware of the constraints and challenges each province faces, hence the need for a permanent exchange of information in the search for solutions, which was why the seminar was being held.

She wanted the Provincial Directors to share their ideas on the requirements, criteria and procedures for resuming and monitoring the teaching-learning process.

The heated discussions occurring throughout the country on when and how to reopen schools have centred on ensuring that every school meets basic hygiene requirements, particularly the availability of water, so that pupils can wash their hands regularly.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.