Namibia: Farmworker Admits Murder Spree

A FARMWORKER admitted in the Windhoek High Court yesterday he murdered two people in the Rehoboth district a year ago.

With his trial starting before acting judge Orben Sibeya, Lukas Kashonga (32) pleaded guilty on two counts of murder and a charge of housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft.

Kashonga admitted he murdered a fellow farmworker, Hendrik Beukes (51), at the farm Nagubib in the Rehoboth district on 24 May last year. He said he killed Beukes by repeatedly bashing his head with a stone.

The next day he committed a second murder by stabbing a 20-year-old woman, Daniella Swartbooi, with a knife at Rehoboth, Kashonga also admitted.

In a written plea explanation given to the court, Kashonga said he had flashbacks of the incidents, and that if he could turn back the hands of time he would have handled the arguments that led to the two killings differently.

However, he knew he could not change the past, "and for that I am going to have to pay", Kashonga stated.

He recounted that he and Beukes had been drinking together on 24 May 2019, and that Beukes went to buy more alcohol with money belonging to him (Kashonga). According to Kashonga, he asked Beukes about the change from the money used to buy the alcohol, after which Beukes started hurling swear words at him and a quarrel ensued.

During this argument, he pushed Beukes to the ground, picked up a stone and threw it at Beukes' head several times, Kashonga stated.

He continued that he felt "stressed" after that incident and was looking for tobacco to smoke, and then broke into a caravan at the farm. He stole some tobacco and a box of matches from the caravan, Kashonga said.

Having made his way to Rehoboth, he met Swartbooi, whom he knew, the next day, Kashonga recounted. He said he was walking with her to her house when he asked her about money she had previously taken from him and not returned. With Swartbooi disputing that she had taken money from him, they had an argument and she tried to run away from him, but he ran after her and stabbed her with a knife in the left side of her chest, Kashonga said.

"I understand and am mindful of the fact that introducing a rock and knife in heated arguments can result in death and I knew that I could kill the deceased persons and proceeded to act in the way I did," he also declared.

Based on his pleas, acting judge Sibeya pronounced Kashonga guilty on the three charges.

Kashonga, who is kept in custody, has to return to court on Monday next week for a presentence hearing.

He is represented by defence lawyer Ndiriraro Kauari.

State advocate Marthino Olivier is prosecuting.