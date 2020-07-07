Namibia: Charcoal Gets Research Village

The growing charcoal industry has gained a research and development centre for training and conducting pilot studies on harvesting techniques.

The research 'village', situated at Otjiwarongo, was officially opened last week and aims to improve the process of burning coal.

The centre is a collective effort between the Namibia Charcoal Association (NCA) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the Federal Government of Germany.

According to a media statement released by the NCA, the centre was developed to upskill charcoal workers and processors and will be used as a satellite for field training, demonstrations and pilot projects on harvesting techniques, as well as production processes.

Chairperson of NCA Isak Katali says last year they recorded a huge surplus of charcoal as many producers turned to charcoal to make ends meet after the severe drought.

"This unfortunately also led to inferior quality charcoal, and we received many reports from processors in this regard," he says.

"One of the many reasons why we decided to build this charcoal village is so that we can assist members to produce better quality charcoal," he says.

Katali says they have developed new burning techniques that are already successfully implemented on a few farms, with co-products such as wood tar and wood acid, which can be harvested through newly developed smoke distillation equipment.

"This sounds extremely complicated, but is indeed a very simple process in which farmers will be able to retrofit to existing kilns in the field," he says.

To ensure sustainable harvesting, smoke emissions from charcoal production are throttled by at least 60%, and in some instances more than that, Katali says.

He says the NCA has started a programme to look at diversification in the charcoal industry - especially after many farmers could not sell their charcoal last year.

Katali says a tender has been awarded to develop a training concept for the charcoal industry.

"The village will be used as a satellite for this project and we can report that the public-private partnership (PPP) centre in the industrial area will be operational later this year," he says.

The centre will offer courses in semi-mechanised harvesting, wielding, operating forklifts, producing a kiln, first aid, and the process of charring wood.

Katali says the curricula as well as course content are in the final draft stage and ready to be piloted this year.

"We are convinced that this initiative will contribute to improved charcoal for our markets and will benefit all members and future members," he says.

Speaking at the official opening of the centre, Michael Humavindu, deputy executive director of industrialisation and trade, said at least 1 000 young people will be trained.

He said the training is in line with the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade's development plan of ensuring that the 'black diamond' (charcoal) industry is enhanced at all levels of the value chain.

Humavindu said his ministry will spearhead the establishment of Namibian standards for charcoal production in consultation with all stakeholders to provide a conducive environment for charcoal producers.

The ministry will further support the establishment of a testing facility to allow adherence to international standards and products to be tested in Namibia instead of South Africa.

The charcoal production of NCA members has grown from 84 000 tonnes in 2016 to 140 000 tonnes in 2019.

The figures are projected to increase in 2020, as many new members have joined the association.