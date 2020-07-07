Namibia: Govt to Appeal COVID-19 Job Ban Ruling

Attorney general Festus Mbandeka says the government intends to appeal the High Court judgement declaring the state of emergency regulations forbidding employers from dismissing workers unconstitional.

The judgement also found pay cuts in these circumstances, as well as forced leave due to the Covid-19 pandemic unconstitutional.

The regulations involved were last month challenged by the Namibian Employers' Federation, the Namibian Employers' Association and FP du Toit Transport, JetX Couriers, John Meinert Printing, Huab Safari Ranches and Skycore Aviation in an urgent application filed at the High Court in mid-May.

Speaking at a briefing on the country's Covid-19 situation at State House in Windhoek yesterday, Mbandeka said the government intends to appeal the judgement, but litigation takes time, and the government is assessing the situation to best prepare.

"With regard to the High Court judgement that has declared certain provisions of the regulations, particularly the regulations that deal with labour provisions, unconstitutional, we have made a legal analysis on the issue and it is our belief that we have a case. We have very good prospects of success on appeal," he said.

"Of course, litigation matters take a long time and we cannot predict the outcome of the appeal. But it is our position that the government has made an assessment and we are convinced that we shall appeal," Mbandeka said.

The regulations suspended the operation of parts of the Labour Act and forbade Namibian employers from dismissing workers, reducing their pay or putting them on leave because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its judgement, the court said regulations issued under a state of emergency should be "reasonably justifiable for the purpose of dealing with the situation which has given rise to the emergency".

The questioned regulations issued by president Hage Geingob on 28 April and 4 May, however, did not deal with controlling the novel coronavirus or curtailing its spread, which was what gave rise to the state of emergency, the court found.

As a result, the three judges who heard the case concluded the regulations were unconstitutional.