President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Ibrahim Magu as Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), LEADERSHIP reports.

President Buhari had set up the panel to probe various allegations levelled against Magu, following a petition by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Department of State Service (DSS).

More Details Later ...