Uganda: Floods Disrupt Traffic, Business in Kampala

7 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Eric Dominic Bukenya

Whenever the skies open, transport and businesses in most parts of Kampala comes to a halt.

Yesterday traffic came to a standstill after a downpour that lasted more than three hours, causing flooding on different roads in Kampala.

The most affected roads were Queens Way and Mulwana Road. The flooding is partly attributed to the ongoing construction works at the Kampala flyover project which commenced last year.

City suburbs such as Kasubi, Katanga, Kisenyi, Nalukolongo, Kabuusu, Katwe, Namungoona, Kyambogo and Kinawataka, were also affected.

Other flooding-prone areas in the city include Queen's Way, Ssebaana Kizito Road (Former Nakivubo Mews), Kabuusu junction, Jinja Road roundabout and Kyambogo-Banda.

Kampala Capital City Authority has upgraded a number of drainage channels to divert floods. However, the problem seems far from over.

