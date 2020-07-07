South Africa: 'It's Not Business As Usual' At UCT

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) COVID-19 Return to UCT policy framework does not signal business as usual for the campus community. This according to Dr Reno Morar, the chief operating officer of the university.

The policy framework has been instituted to guide faculties and departments across the university on a partial, phased-in return to campus on an invitation-only basis. This, Morar explained, means that only staff and students who receive a personal invitation (addressed to the student or staff member) to return to UCT will be allowed on campus.

The health and safety of staff and students, as well as their families is of utmost concern, and Morar said those invited to return to campus will be required to follow stringent hygiene and physical distancing rules.

He said the policy framework provides a way for the UCT community to take "individual and collective responsibility" for managing the impact of COVID-19 on the Western Cape, as well as nationally.

Morar urged UCT staff and students to take "personal responsibility" and to continue working remotely unless otherwise advised.