Kenya's COVID-19 Cases Hit 8,250 As 90 Leave Hospitals

Kenya has recorded 183 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 8, 250.

Of the new cases, 177 are Kenyans while six are foreigners. The youngest patient in the new case load is four years old and the oldest is 79.

The Health ministry said it had tested 2,061 samples in 24 hours, bringing the total of samples tested in the country to 193,455.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Tuesday that 90 patients have been discharged from health facilities in the last 24 hours, raising total recoveries to 2,504.