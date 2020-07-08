Nigeria: APC Inaugurates Ondo Governorship Screening, Appeal Committees

8 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi & Malika Umar Shuaibu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the Ondo State Governorship Aspirants Screening/Appeal committees.

The two committees were inaugurated by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Udoedehe.

Sen. Udoedehe assured the 12 aspirants, who had indicated interest to fly the flag of the party in the October 10 governorship election, that they would be subject to the same fair, credible and transparent standards in the nomination process.

He said the former Ondo State deputy governor defected to another party to contest the governorship election, adding that personal ambition could often lead people to act "unreasonably".

