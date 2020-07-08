Nigeria: 'Merge Immigration With Customs to Avoid Duplication'

8 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, has called for the establishment of a National Customs and Border Enforcement Services and a new legislation to merge the immigration and customs services.

The expert in maritime and development law made the call in an article cited by Daily Trust titled: "Avoiding or Mitigating Recession In Post-COVID-19 Nigeria."

He projected that the Border Enforcement Service would replicate the US Customs and Border Enforcement Agency and the merged service would reduce duplication and proliferation of agencies at the borders.

Agbakoba said to comply with ECOWAS protocol and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the border closure policy should be replaced by a border enforcement policy.

He, therefore, charged the National Assembly to enact trade remedies legislation and a trade Expansion Act as it would help create millions of jobs, grow local industries and expand the economy, pointing out that the proposed legislation would impose anti-dumping duties on non-essential products, as well as special duties on exports into Nigeria which were subsidised by a foreign country.

He posited that the country had no trade policy which was why it was a major dumping ground for foreign goods.

He said the trade remedies legislation would prohibit imports if it was judged that they would cause material injury to local industries, for example, by impeding local growth, adding that "it is also important to enact legislation that will support the recently established Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiation (NOTN)."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.