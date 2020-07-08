Nigeria: Ekiti APC Forum Adamant On Court Case Despite Buhari's Plea

8 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ado-Ekiti — The All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum in Ekiti State has said that no amount of blackmail will make it withdraw its suit over what it described as illegal executives put in by the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led government in the state.

Chairman of the forum, Sen. Tony Adeniyi and secretary, Hon. Femi Adeleye, in a statement, noted that at their meeting held on Saturday, attended by several leaders across Ekiti, they resolved that the forum would pursue the case in court to a logical conclusion for the good of the party.

The forum, however, said: "We are ready for genuine and sincere reconciliation where the injustices and illegalities perpetrated by the present leadership will be properly addressed."

Reacting to the statement, the APC Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Hon. Ade Ajayi, advised the aggrieved members to comply with the presidential and National Executive Council (NEC) orders to avert punishment.

Ajayi, appealed to them to take the path of honour and withdraw the case, saying "if they fail to withdraw the case in court, then we will apply the party's constitution in dealing with the situation."

Our correspondent reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had during the party's NEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja urged all chieftains of the party who had gone to court to withdraw the cases.

