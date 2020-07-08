Nigeria: Abba Optimistic NBA Stars Will Propel d'Tigers At Tokyo Olympics

A former D'Tigers player, Mohammed Abba 'Jugu' has expressed optimism that the array of stars in the present squad will propel the team to at least the quarter-finals in next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the former Kada Stars, Bauchi Nets , Dodan warriors, Gombe Bulls, Kada Stars, and Nigerian Customs player hinged his optimism on the fact that D'Tigers are parading at least six players who are plying their trade in the highly rated NBA.

He said "Our chances are quite bright. For the first time, we have like six or more NBA players in the team. There are experienced players like Farouk and Diogu in the team so we can go as far as the quarter-finals or even semis.

"We have the capacity to go far but D'Tigers must play as a team. Once they do that it will be easy for them to compete against their opponents.

"We know the statistics of our opponents in the Olympics so it is now left for us to do our home work."

Abba reiterated that if D'Tigers players exhibit the required commitment and determination, they would spring surprises at the Tokyo Olympics.

He, however, said if they decide to play safe, it would be impossible for them to justify the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians.

"My only concern is that sometimes, these players choose to play safe to avoid injuries. They feel if they are injured, there is no insurance cover for them. They also think about their club careers.

"I believe that if they do away with such thoughts and fear, they would go far in the games.

"Like I said before, they have the potentials to reach the quarter-final or semi-finals," said the former national male U-16 coach.