Nigeria: Sports Ministry, AFN Bicker Again As Pepple Declared 'Persona-Non Grata'

8 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

The last has not been heard of the raging crisis between the Ministry of Sports and Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) as the ministry yesterday declared the Director General of the AFN, Mr S. Y. Pepple as an impostor who is holding an illegal office.

The Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda in a statement said there is no nomenclature as the Director General of any of the 38 National Sports Federations.

He said "This is to bring to the notice of the sporting public, MDAs and law enforcement agencies the impersonation of the Office of the Secretary General of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) by one Mr. Pepple S.Y. who claims to be the Director General of the Federation.

"Mr. Pepple S.Y. who is laying a fraudulent claim to be the Director General of AFN was never seconded to the AFN by the ministry as required by law.

"He has neither worked in any National Sports Federation nor seconded as a Secretary General."

The Ministry further declared Pepple persona-non grata and unrecognized by the AFN constitution and code of governance of Nigerian Sporting Federations while urging the Inspector General of Police to invite him for questioning.

However, in a swift reaction, Pepple said he was duly appointed as the Secretary General in 2019 in Akwa after the 2017 constitution was amended.

"I will not join issues with him. I will however, clarify the position and the circumstances of my appointment as the Director General of the AFN.

"At a duly convened Congress of the AFN held on December 4, 2019 at Awka, Anambra State, my appointment as the Director General of the AFN, was ratified by Congress in line with Article 25 (11) of the

Constitution of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria 2017 as amended.

"It is to be noted that the Constitution of the AFN 2017 was amended and ratified by the Congress and became effective on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Awka, Anambra State.

"This Constitution provides for the appointment of a Director General by the Board, to be ratified by the Congress, "he said.

Furthermore, Pepple stated that the" Permanent Secretary failed to draw his mind to the provisions of the amended AFN Constitution, which is the extant instrument currently guiding the operations of the Federation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.