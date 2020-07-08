Nigeria: Sports Ministry, AFN Bicker Again As Pepple Declared 'Persona-Non Grata'

The last has not been heard of the raging crisis between the Ministry of Sports and Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) as the ministry yesterday declared the Director General of the AFN, Mr S. Y. Pepple as an impostor who is holding an illegal office.

The Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda in a statement said there is no nomenclature as the Director General of any of the 38 National Sports Federations.

He said "This is to bring to the notice of the sporting public, MDAs and law enforcement agencies the impersonation of the Office of the Secretary General of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) by one Mr. Pepple S.Y. who claims to be the Director General of the Federation.

"Mr. Pepple S.Y. who is laying a fraudulent claim to be the Director General of AFN was never seconded to the AFN by the ministry as required by law.

"He has neither worked in any National Sports Federation nor seconded as a Secretary General."

The Ministry further declared Pepple persona-non grata and unrecognized by the AFN constitution and code of governance of Nigerian Sporting Federations while urging the Inspector General of Police to invite him for questioning.

However, in a swift reaction, Pepple said he was duly appointed as the Secretary General in 2019 in Akwa after the 2017 constitution was amended.

"I will not join issues with him. I will however, clarify the position and the circumstances of my appointment as the Director General of the AFN.

"At a duly convened Congress of the AFN held on December 4, 2019 at Awka, Anambra State, my appointment as the Director General of the AFN, was ratified by Congress in line with Article 25 (11) of the

Constitution of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria 2017 as amended.

"It is to be noted that the Constitution of the AFN 2017 was amended and ratified by the Congress and became effective on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Awka, Anambra State.

"This Constitution provides for the appointment of a Director General by the Board, to be ratified by the Congress, "he said.

Furthermore, Pepple stated that the" Permanent Secretary failed to draw his mind to the provisions of the amended AFN Constitution, which is the extant instrument currently guiding the operations of the Federation.