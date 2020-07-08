Nigeria: Edo Governorship - Wike Tackles Ganduje Over Isolation Comment

8 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, tackled his Kano State counterpart, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over his comment on isolating him (Wike) till the conclusion of the Edo governorship election.

Our correspondent reports that Wike is the chairman of PDP campaign council for Edo, while Ganduje chairs that of the APC.

Ganduje had on Monday said, "I assure you, we will isolate Wike in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election is over. The PDP decided to accommodate our former governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common, not because they share same feelings, but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election."

Speaking during the inauguration of a 93-member campaign council of the PDP, Wike said no "antics and shenanigans" of the APC would stop the PDP from winning the election.

"I accept to head this campaign council and make sure that PDP wins the election come September 19, 2020.

"Nobody can intimidate us for this election. Yesterday (Monday), I read on the pages of newspapers that one Gov. Ganduje said that he was going to isolate me until the election is over. If Nigeria is supposed to be a country, who is supposed to be isolated?

"To the security agencies, any attempt to rig this election in Edo State, we will all know whether it is better for us to remain here or not, because Edo people have spoken and it is very clear. Let nobody make any attempt. Edo State has come back to the PDP," Wike said.

The PDP is fielding the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, as its candidate and running mate.

Meanwhile, PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to "save the country from political crisis."

Secondus said Buhari should guarantee a free and fair process where the people of Edo State would vote and their votes would count.

