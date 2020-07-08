Nigeria: Intra-African Trade Should Align With AfCFTA Goals - ICC Board

8 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — A member of the Board of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Ms. Valentina Mintah, has said there is need for African countries to support and strengthen intra-African trade in line with the goals of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Ms. Mintah, an information technology expert and founder of West Blue Consulting, noted that despite the current global health and economic crisis, Africa should not be overwhelmed but leverage on the numerous opportunities that abound in the continent.

She said focus should also be on ways to empower and support small business owners to survive and thrive in the era of COVID-19 and beyond, using digital technology and innovative business practices.

The ICC Secretary General, John W.H. Denton, who welcomed Mintah to its global Executive Board, noted that she had championed international trade facilitation both in her home region of West Africa and in a number of transitional economies across the world.

Denton said, "With her additional role as Vice Chair of ICC Ghana, she is uniquely placed to promote the strengthening of commercial and trade ties within high growth global markets.

