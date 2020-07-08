Rwanda: Gasogi United - New Manager Mbungo Sets Top Four Target

ANDRÉ Casa Mbungo, the newly appointed Gasogi United's head coach, is keen on improving his team ahead of the 2020-21 campaign in a bid to finish in the top four.

The new season is, though it is yet to be formally announced, expected to start in October.

Mbungo, 51, was appointed as Gasogi coach last week, crossing from Rwanda Premier League rivals Rayon Sports with his former assistant coach, Alain Kirasa.

Under the tutelage of DR Congo-born tactician Guy Bukasa, who also switched to Rayon last week, Gasogi enjoyed a moderate success in their maiden season in the 2019-20 topflight league as they finished in 9th position on the 16-team table.

Speaking to Times Sport, Casa Mbungo emphasised that he was aware of the 'huge task' awaiting him and he was optimistic about it.

"I am very aware of the huge task ahead, so we need to work hard and improve as a team before the league starts because in August we will start training," he said. "I have been asked to build a consistent team that can play and win as any other top-four side; that is what I am going to do."

While only the league champions and Peace Cup winners represent the country in continental football - the Champions League and Confederation Cup, the domestic league's top four compete in the Ubutwari Cup and Agaciro Tournament among other annual tourneys.

"We are setting up an ambitious target for us next season and we have to prepare adequately for it. With no doubt, it will be tough to achieve, but it does not make it impossible."

Mbungo stands out as the only coach in Rwandan football to have won Peace Cup titles with more than one team; having delivered to AS Kigali the trophy of the country's second biggest football tournament in 2013 before replicating the feat with Police in 2015.

The retired goalkeeper also previously coached SC Kiyovu and Kenyan side AFC Leopards.