Nigeria: 23,000 Vulnerable Women, Youths to Get Jobs in Kaduna

Kaduna — 23,000 vulnerable women and youths from 23 local government areas in Kaduna State will be recruited for jobs under the Special Public Works Programme.

Arewa Trust Weekly gathered that each local government area of the state is expected to submit 1000 names which include 800 unskilled persons and 200 among the literate.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 20- member committee that will help select those to benefit from the programme, the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Services, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said the recruitment was part of the 774,000 jobs of the federal government.

Baba said each person selected would be paid N20, 000 monthly and that the programme would only last for three months.

The commissioner explained that women and youths would be given priority in the selection process because they are the most vulnerable in the society. She tasked members of the committee to make sure there is transparency and accountability in the whole process.