Nigeria: 23,000 Vulnerable Women, Youths to Get Jobs in Kaduna

8 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna

Kaduna — 23,000 vulnerable women and youths from 23 local government areas in Kaduna State will be recruited for jobs under the Special Public Works Programme.

Arewa Trust Weekly gathered that each local government area of the state is expected to submit 1000 names which include 800 unskilled persons and 200 among the literate.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 20- member committee that will help select those to benefit from the programme, the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Services, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said the recruitment was part of the 774,000 jobs of the federal government.

Baba said each person selected would be paid N20, 000 monthly and that the programme would only last for three months.

The commissioner explained that women and youths would be given priority in the selection process because they are the most vulnerable in the society. She tasked members of the committee to make sure there is transparency and accountability in the whole process.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.