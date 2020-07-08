Malawi: Ngumuya Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Admitted to Queen's Hospital

7 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Gospel musician and former member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Constituency, Allan Ngumuya, has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ngumuya has confirmed with journalists about the development on Tuesday .

The sensational gospel musician said he is admitted to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he is receiving treatment.

"Please, tell the public that I have tested COVID-19 positive and I have been admitted to Queens. Let everyone stay safe. COVID-19 is real," wrote Ngumuya on his Facebook page.

Ngumuya is one of the high ranking politicians to test COVID-19 positive after the Karonga Central legislator, Frank Mwenefumbo and the incumbent Nkhata Bay MP, Julius Chiona Mwase .

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.