Tanzania: NMB Bank Witness Big Turnout for Insurance Coverage At Trade Fair

NMB bank has witnessed a big turnout of the public seeking insurance services at its pavilion on the ongoing 44th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) in Dar es Salaam.

That was said by NMB bank Temeke branch Manager, Kidawa Masoud, adding that once enough campaign is carried out in the public, many Tanzanians will surely insure their property/wealth and life.

"We have in the market NMB Bancassurance as an insurance product that caters for a customer's insurance needs against theft, fire, accident and other calamities, and the turnout at our pavilion has been overwhelming," she pointed out.

She said the new NMB Bancassurance since the show opened its doors has been received positively with many patrons showing willingness to register after being enlightened on its benefits.

The manager noted that the product in service alongside others, will make the new customers become ambassadors of the bank to make life easy or become insured against calamities.

On his part, NMB bank Retail Channel Manager, Edwin Kisamo said registering with his bank would enable a customer remit payments to the government.

"Our agents are also educating the public on our services at our pavilion, besides offering essential banking services," he added.

Mr Kisamo further said so far NMB bank has over 7, 500 agents countrywide with about 1,700 of them stationed in all Districts in Dar es Salaam Region.

One of the patrons at the pavilion, Zawia Omary, Ubungo-Kibaha resident in Coast region said: "I had never dreamt of being insured in my life, but after being educated on its advantages, I had to buy insurance. To make things easy all services of the bank were brought here at the show."