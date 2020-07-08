Tanzania: Heed Experts' Pieces of Advice, Herders Told

8 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Prof Elisante Gabriel has urged the livestock keepers to stick on experts' advice over proper methods to improve their cattle, so as to let the sector continue contributing to the national economy.

He made the call in the on-going 44th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) exhibitions, saying that these are among the improvements (of livestock) that enabled the sector to contribute in switching the country into middle economy status, as it was recently declared by the World Bank.

"The available data tell that the Ministry's revenues in 2015 when President John Magufuli got in power was 14bn/-. But as of May 30 this year, the record showed over 42bn/-collection, which is an increase of 200 percent. Thus, you can see the sector's contribution, which should be maintained through among others, improving livestock and related products so as we cannot have not only quantity but quality products, with international standards," he said.

Introduction of the private sector desk by Minister Luhaga Mpina on October 1, 2018 also played a big role towards moving Tanzania into a middle economy country, said the PS.

