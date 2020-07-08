Tanzania: Digital Tech Transforms NSSF Operations

ADOPTION of digital technology has largely transformed operations and services offered by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The Fund's Managers for Ilala, Temeke and Kinondoni regional offices stated this yesterday and called upon the members of the public to visit the booth of the NSSF at the ongoing 44th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair to know their rights once faced with any problem while at workplaces.

NSSF Manager for Ilala, Mr Jacob Sulle, assured members that all services that the NSSF offers could now be accessed at the Sabasaba grounds services offered.

The NSSF has improved its services for its members because now members could access services from their fingertips without going to the NSSF offices, Mr Sulle explained.

"Nowadays, a member can phone our call centre and access services the same as going physically to the NSSF offices," he said.

Some of services that the members could get through their mobile phones include checking their accounts balance.

Speaking about payment of benefits to members, Mr Sulle said the procedures have been simplified since the fund currently pays through online. After payment, a member receives a notification message.

This development has speeded up payment process because it does not require the writing of payment cheque which was delaying the payment to members.

On his part, the Manager for Temeke region, Rebule Maira, encouraged the members of the public to effectively use the opportunity of Sabasaba exhibition to get to know better about their rights as members.

Mr Maira noted that one of the challenges was employers delaying to submit contributions of their employees who are members of the NSSF.

Commenting, Mr Joseph Fungo, Manager for Kinondoni regional office, said there were some employers who did not present contributions of their employees to the Fund.

"We do efforts to educate these employers over importance of submitting the contributions," he said, adding that for an employer failing to submit the contribution was against the law.