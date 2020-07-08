Kenya: Beware of Robbers Lurking in Parking Lots

Robbers are targeting motorists in towns across the country, with increased reports of people losing their belongings in parked vehicles.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, such intricate and well-coordinated robberies devoid of violence saw clients at malls and clubs lose valuable belongings leading to deployment of extra parking attendants.

ROBBED

Other gangs would masquerade as taxi operators and pitch camp near ATM booths targeting persons making large withdrawals.

The gangs seem to have returned in Thika and Nairobi.

On Wednesday evening, a senior official at Kiambu County Assembly was robbed outside Tedmart Supermarket in Ngoingwa.

TRAILED

She wanted to pick some groceries at the supermarket before heading home. Little did she know that she was being trailed by a gang that would eventually break into her car and steal from her.

It was until she walked out of the supermarket that she realised her car had been broken into.

The CCTV footage from the supermarket shows a gang of three - two smartly dressed women and their male driver - stealing from her car.