Nigeria: 'Fifteen Killed' in Fresh Attack in Katsina

7 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Armed bandits on Monday shot dead at least 15 people at Ruma district in Bastari Local Government Area of Katsina State, a local official has said.

The district head of Batsari, Tukur Mu'azu, told PREMIUM TIMES that the victims were killed while cultivating their farmlands at Yar Gamji in Ruma district, an outskirt of Batsari council headquarters.

The traditional ruler said the attack happened in the community one year after gunmen attacked and killed at least 18 people in the same district.

Two residents were missing and were feared dead after Monday's attack, he said.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, did not respond to telephone calls.

The attack happened despite ongoing efforts by the authorities to forestall the rampant killing of innocent farmers in the north west state.

On Monday, the chief of army, Tukur Buratai, launched Operation Sahel Sanity in neighbouring Jibia Local Government Area of the state, in a bid to go after the killers.

"We were deliberating with security personnel and other stakeholders at the council headquarters when the gunmen attacked, the soldiers promptly responded and rushed to the area, unfortunately, the bandits fled into the forest," the traditional ruler said.

He added that the assailants appear determined not to allow farming activities in the area.

"This cannot happen because the farming is the only means of livelihood of the locals," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.