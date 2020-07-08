Rwanda: Kagame Reinstates Gatabazi as Governor of Northern Province

President Paul Kagame has reinstanted Jean Marie Gatabazi as Governor of the Northern Province, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

The announcement comes a month after Gatabazi was suspended pending investigations over accountability issues.

The President also appointed Alice Kayitesi as Governor of the Southern Province.

She is replacing Emmanuel Gasana who was also suspended at the end May over accountability related offences

Kayitesi has been serving as the Mayor of Kamonyi District in Southern Province since 2017.