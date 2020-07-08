Rwanda: Kagame Reinstates Gatabazi as Governor of Northern Province

7 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

President Paul Kagame has reinstanted Jean Marie Gatabazi as Governor of the Northern Province, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

The announcement comes a month after Gatabazi was suspended pending investigations over accountability issues.

The President also appointed Alice Kayitesi as Governor of the Southern Province.

She is replacing Emmanuel Gasana who was also suspended at the end May over accountability related offences

Kayitesi has been serving as the Mayor of Kamonyi District in Southern Province since 2017.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.