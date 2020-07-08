Kenya: Former NMG Journalist Laid to Rest

Former Nation Media Group journalist Timothy Kipngetich Kemei was laid to rest on Tuesday.

During the burial event, Kimei was eulogised as a young hard working journalist and a role model to many.

Local leaders including Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, Kericho County Assembly Speaker Dominic Rono, Leader of Majority Hezron Ngetich and Kapsoit MCA Paul Chirchir attended the ceremony in Tulwab Moi village.

Until his death, Kimei was Kericho County government's chief public relations officer.

He died late last month while undergoing first aid at Siloam Hospital after an asthma attack.

He was rushed to hospital by his wife and a colleague at around midday, but passed away while doctors attempted to resuscitate him.

He got the first attack at 3 am on Sunday and was rushed to hospital where he was stabilised and discharged.

He developed a second attack at around midday and did not recover from it.

He is survived by his wife Mercy and a two-year-old son.