Nigeria: Ondo Assembly Commences Impeachment Proceedings Against Deputy Governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, over alleged gross misconduct.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the assembly is currently in a rowdy session with armed police officers and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps present at the complex in Akure.

Already, 14 lawmakers have supported the impeachment of Mr Ajayi, one of the lawmakers who did not want his name on print told our correspondent.

This newspaper on Monday reported that the deputy governor had dragged the House of Assembly to court over rhe planned impeachment.

He said the decision is to halt plans by the assembly to begin his impeachment process for leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ajayi through his lawyer, I. Olatoke, filed a suit seeking to halt the impeachment proceeding and enforce his fundamental right of association at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ajayi resigned his membership of the APC and moved out of his official residence.

He joined the PDP and was formally welcomed to the party by its national chairman, Uche Secondus.

According to him, the APC has 'become a poisoned space' with one man 'kneeling on its neck'.

He has been screened by PDP and is expected to contest in the party's primary ahead of the October gubernatorial election.

UPDATE:

PREMIUM TIMES has just learnt that at least nine members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have dissociated themselves from the impeachment.

The members in a joint letter to the speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, on Tuesday said they did not support the impeachment and would not want to be associated with it.

The nine members are Iroju Ogundeji, Jamiu Suleiman, Rasheed Elegbeleye, Tomide Akinrinbido, Samuel Ademola, Favour Tomemowo, Festus Akingbaso, Adewale Williams and Torhukerhijo Success.

According to the letter, the members said "we the underlisted elected Honourable members of the 9th session of the Ondo State House of Assembly hereby append our signatures to clarify that we have resolved not to partake in the impeachment process of the Ondo State, Deputy-Governor, H. E. Alfred Agboola Ajayi."

"In view of the above, we hereby bring it he notice of Mr Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele David Oleyelogun, the entire Honourable members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the general public that we do not support the impeachment process and would not want to be associated with it based on personal conviction."