Nigeria: Ex-Rep's Son Still Missing Seven Weeks After Disappearance

Timothy Adeogun, a 33-year-old son of a former member of the House of Representatives, Albert Adeogun, is still missing, seven weeks after his sudden disappearance.

His father represented Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North and Ife South Federal Constituency of Osun state in the green chamber between 2015 and 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was also the running mate of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke, in the 2018 election in Osun State.

Premium Times gathered on Monday that Timothy left his apartment in the Parakin area of Ile- Ife on May 25 and his whereabouts have remained unknown.

Timothy's younger brother, Adebayo Adeogun, told Premium Times on Monday that all efforts to locate Timothy have failed.

He said the family has reported the matter to the police since Timothy disappeared in May.

Adebayo on Monday said Timothy left their apartment around 10a.m on the fateful day but has not returned or communicated with the family.

"We reported the matter at the Moore Police Station at Ife.

"He is 33 year old, he left the apartment and said he was coming, he did not close the door and we have not seen him up till now."

Police spokesperson in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the disappearance of Timothy Monday night.

Mrs Opalola urged members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

"This is to inform the general public that the above named person left home since 25th May, 2020 to an unknown destination and till now he has not returned home nor seen.

"Adeogun Oluwafemi 'M' lives at Okanlomo Royal Castle, Parakin Obalufe, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

"Age: 33 years. Dark in complexion. Has no tribal mark "About 5.8 feet tall. Speaks English and Yoruba Language fluently.

"The bulletin enjoins all person(s) with useful information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station"