Zimbabwe: Victory for Citizens As Obadiah Moyo Is Sacked

Following widespread citizen outcry and social media campaigns, President Emmerson Mnangagwa finally dismissed his corruption accused health and child care minister Obadiah Moyo.

Moyo was arrested on corruption charges involving USD$60 Million and granted RTGS$50 000 bail by the Harare Magistrates Court a fortnight ago.

In a statement yesterday evening, Chief Secretary to the President Dr Misheck Sibanda said Moyo had been dismissed with immediate effect.

"The removal of Dr Moyo is interms of section 340, subsection (1) paragraph f as read with section 104,subsection (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe," reads the statement.

Moyo's arrest and subsequent dismissal followed public outcry and social media campaigns for the former disc jockey to be relieved of his duties for failure to execute his duties as well as allegations of corruption.

The former Chitungwiza hospital boss was appointed health minister after the 2018 general elections and has failed to bring sanity in the health sector which since his appointment has experienced unending protests and instability.