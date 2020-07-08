Nigeria: Buhari Appoints 11 Judges for FCT High Court, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 11 judges for FCT High Court. This was contained in a letter to the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment.

The letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

They include Abubakar Useni Musa (Adamawa), Edward Okpe (Benue), B. Abubakar (Borno) M. Francis (Delta) and Jude Nwabueze (Delta).

Others are Josephine Enobi (Edo), Christopher Opeyemi (Ekiti), Mohammed Idris (Kano), Hassan Maryam Aliyu (Kebbi), Fasola Akeem Adebowale (Lagos) and Hamza Muazu (Niger).

The appointment, he said, is in accordance with section 256(2) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended.

The president, in another letter, sought the confirmation of the re-appointment of Umar Danbatta as executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for a second term of five years.

"In accordance with the provisions of section 8 subsection 1 of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) act, 2003, i am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the nomination of professor Umar Danbatta as executive vice-chairman of the governing board of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) for a second term of five years," part of the letter read.

In a separate letter, the president sought the confirmation of three nominees as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

They are Barrister Ben Omiano (Anambra, south-east), Honourable Johnson Agbonayima (Edo, south-south) and Olayinka Babatunde (Ogun, south-west).

"In compliance with section 154 subsection 1 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended and pursuant to section 1 subsection 2 and 3 of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) act LFN 2004, I write to seek confirmation of the senate the three nominees for appointment as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

"It is my hope that the senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner," the letter read.