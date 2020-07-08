Nigeria: Buhari Appoints 11 Judges for FCT High Court, Others

7 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 11 judges for FCT High Court. This was contained in a letter to the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment.

The letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

They include Abubakar Useni Musa (Adamawa), Edward Okpe (Benue), B. Abubakar (Borno) M. Francis (Delta) and Jude Nwabueze (Delta).

Others are Josephine Enobi (Edo), Christopher Opeyemi (Ekiti), Mohammed Idris (Kano), Hassan Maryam Aliyu (Kebbi), Fasola Akeem Adebowale (Lagos) and Hamza Muazu (Niger).

The appointment, he said, is in accordance with section 256(2) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended.

The president, in another letter, sought the confirmation of the re-appointment of Umar Danbatta as executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for a second term of five years.

"In accordance with the provisions of section 8 subsection 1 of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) act, 2003, i am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the nomination of professor Umar Danbatta as executive vice-chairman of the governing board of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) for a second term of five years," part of the letter read.

In a separate letter, the president sought the confirmation of three nominees as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

They are Barrister Ben Omiano (Anambra, south-east), Honourable Johnson Agbonayima (Edo, south-south) and Olayinka Babatunde (Ogun, south-west).

"In compliance with section 154 subsection 1 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended and pursuant to section 1 subsection 2 and 3 of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) act LFN 2004, I write to seek confirmation of the senate the three nominees for appointment as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

"It is my hope that the senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner," the letter read.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.