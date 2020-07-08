Nigeria: Buhari Daughter's SIM Card Suit - SSS Appeals N10 Million Judgement

The State Security Service (SSS) has appealed the judgement of the Federal High Court that awarded N10 million against the agency for violating a citizen's fundamental human rights over an MTN sim card that was once used by President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Hanan.

PREMIUM TIMES in May reported that Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Asaba ordered the SSS to pay N10 million to Anthony Okolie, who was illegally detained for 10 weeks without a court order.

The court said the action by the security agents was unlawful.

Some weeks after the judgement, Mr Okolie's lawyer, Tope Akinyode, commenced the process of recovering the judgement debt from the service and also threatened to institute contempt proceedings against the director general of the SSS for non-payment.

The SSS has now filed an appeal and is seeking to obtain a stay-of-execution order to bar Mr Okolie from enforcing the payment of the judgement sum until the appeal is determined.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr Akinyode confirmed the development but said the application for stay-of-execution will be opposed.

"Yes, we are aware that the SSS have appealed and they are also seeking to obtain a stay of execution. Be rest assured that we would be asking the court to compel the SSS to pay the judgement sum into an interest yielding account to be designated by the court," he said.

"It's a frivolous ploy by the SSS to delay payment. We will be asking the court to compel them to make payment into an interest yielding account designated by the court and whoever wins at the appellate court will harvest the money.

"Also we'll be cross appealing against the remaining 2 defendants, especially the daughter of the president about who we were able to place convincing evidence of her involvement before the trial court," he told PREMIUM TIMES.

The case has been fixed for July 8 for argument by the parties.