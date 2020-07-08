Kenya: Former Ingwe Coach Open to KPL Return

Former AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo is open to a return to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) after leaving Rwandese side Rayon Sports earlier this week.

Casa Mbungo joined Rayon Sports in February this year after parting ways with KPL side AFC Leopards. He joined the club in a short-term contract that ended in June with the club moving forward quickly appointing Guy Bukasa to take over his role, albeit on a short-term contract too.

The Rwandese top-tier season remains halted due to coronavirus. Mbungo, who was only in charge of four matches since joining the club, now says he is open to new offers including a return to Kenya.

"I have some interest from a Tanzanian club, though it is not a very solid offer so far. I am free and open even to a return to Kenya where I believe I still have some unfinished business," he told Nation Sport.

Rayon Sports is reportedly going through a very rough patch financially with several senior players also exiting the club.

According to reliable reports, this is the same reason Casa Mbungo opted not to extend his stay at the club.