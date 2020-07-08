Zimbabwe: President Consoles Chamisa

8 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has consoled MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa following the sudden death of his mother on Monday.

In a message on microblogging site Twitter, the President said he was saddened by the death of Gogo Chamisa who passed away at her Gutu rural home in Masvingo.

"I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts and prayers are with @nelsonchamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time," he said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo also extended his condolences to Mr Chamisa.

"Allow me to express my deepest condolences on the untimely passing on of Gogo Chamisa, your dear mother. May Advocate @nelsonchamisa find comfort in the word of God and may her departed soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Setting aside their political difference, MDC-T acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe also consoled Mr Chamisa.

"My deepest condolences to the Chamisa family. I pray that the Lord comforts you in this difficult time. MHSRIP," she posted on her Twitter page.

Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi also commiserated with Mr Chamisa saying, "The passing on of a parent, particularly when it's sudden, is a very painful development. So sorry @nelsonchamisa."

Reports indicate that Gogo Chamisa collapsed and died while in her garden.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.