Zimbabwe: 54 Repatriated From Moza

8 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Government has repatriated 54 Zimbabweans from Mozambique, mainly cross-border traders caught up in the state of emergency declared in that country at the end of March to fight Covid-19.

The 54 who came on Sunday, take the total number of citizens assisted to return home since the outbreak of Covid-19 to 252.

The repatriation was done with cooperation from the Mozambican government.

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique, Douglas Nyikayaramba, confirmed the development to The Herald last night.

"I can confirm that the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Mozambique in Maputo is repatriating Zimbabwean nationals mainly cross-border traders who were caught up in the State of Emergency declared on 31st March 2020 by His Excellency President (Filipe) Nyusi to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

"To date, a total of 252 nationals have departed Maputo for Harare via Chicualacuala/Sango Border Post in five separate groups," said Ambassador Nyikayaramba.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will Nigerian Kingmaker, Strategist Bola Tinubu Make a Comeback?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.