Zimbabwe: Pinnacle Plate On Today

RACING returns this afternoon to Borrowdale Race Course with several races lined up in a seven-race card.

The main race of the day, the Pinnacle Plate, will have Tandava returning to Borrowdale Park after a lengthy break.

But, with a 6kg pull in weight, he should be a match for in-form Coachella. The last two races on today's card could well be the most exciting.

It is hard to choose between the 1600m Progress Plate and the 1260m Pinnacle Plate as both have interesting runners.

The Progress Plate has three-time winner Zambezi Rapids carrying 60kgs, over Owlinthetree, who is on 57.5kgs.

At the last Borrowdale meeting, Owlinthetree was 1.60 lengths off Peggson over 2 000m at level weights, which is not to be sneezed at.

Zambezi Rapids, third to Lily Blue in the recent Zimbabwe Derby, has won from 1200 -- 1800m and will be rested for this distance.