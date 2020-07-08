Zimbabwe: Zinara Introduces Self-Service Machine

8 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has introduced a self-service vehicle licensing machine expected to bring convenience to the motoring public.

The self-service machine was deployed at the Eskbank tollgate along the Harare-Bindura highway yesterday and is a product of the partnership between Zinara and GeneInsure, a local insurance company.

Members of the Zinara board led by vice chairperson Ms Lizwe Bunu visited the Eskbank tollgate yesterday on a familiarisation tour where the team had an appreciation of the self-service machine and other innovations being undertaken by Univern, which also works with Zinara.

GeneInsure head of information technology and solutions Mr Constantine Mambariza said: "The machine is a one-stop shop as motorists can buy both their insurance, vehicle licensing discs and radio licences at one spot. The machine works 24/7 and is strategically located at places such as tollgates, shopping malls, service stations and traditional Zinara licensing sites."

Mr Mambariza said the use of the machine would go a long way in de-congesting licensing sites.

Zinara public relations manager Mr Tendai Mugabe said they were encouraging motorists to use the self-service machine and online vehicle licensing platforms.

"Our target is to eliminate queues at licensing sites and we are urging the motoring public to make use of this self-service machine to license their vehicles. If you visit our website and social media pages, you will see that we have several partners that are offering online vehicle licensing services. We are also cognisant of the fact that we are in a Covid-19 situation and we would not want to congest our licensing sites. Online licensing is convenient in every sense as motorists can do all the licensing in the comfort of their homes," said Mr Mugabe.

