Zimbabwe: City Hornets Could Win in the Boardroom

The Harare Basketball Association disciplinary committee are expected to determine the outcome of a disputed match between leaders Harare City Hornets and rivals Foxes played in December last year.

The outcome will likely to decide the title race.

The 2019-2020 season was halted by the Covid-19 regulations with six games to play.

City Hornets lead the men's league table on 34 points, a point ahead of JBC, while Foxes are a distant fifth on 26 points.

However, Foxes are hoping they will be awarded the points they collected from City Hornets, with a comprehensive 72-59 win, when the teams met on December 14, 2019.

The fate of the game is still to be determined after Foxes were accused of using an unregistered player, Tichaona Chinyanganya, who played a key role in that victory.

The HBA mid-season transfer window opened on December 15, a day after Chinyanganya featured for Foxes.

HBA acting secretary-general, Gideon Chikopa, said the HBA rules and regulations state that if a team uses an unregistered player, the match is awarded to their opponents on a 0-20 scoreline.

"The matter between Foxes and City Hornets is now before the disciplinary committee," he said.

"Normally, if a team uses an unregistered player, the match will be awarded to their opponents regardless of the result.

"They also have an extra point deducted from their tally.

"So, in this case, Foxes stand accused of using an unregistered player against City Hornets. They won that match but they indicated that they wanted the matter to be brought before the disciplinary committee as they have their own argument.

"So in the coming weeks, the disciplinary committee will be sitting down to determine the matter." Foxes are arguing that the player in question, who previously featured for City Hornets, was a free agent.