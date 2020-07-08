Zimbabwe: City Hornets Could Win in the Boardroom

8 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

The Harare Basketball Association disciplinary committee are expected to determine the outcome of a disputed match between leaders Harare City Hornets and rivals Foxes played in December last year.

The outcome will likely to decide the title race.

The 2019-2020 season was halted by the Covid-19 regulations with six games to play.

City Hornets lead the men's league table on 34 points, a point ahead of JBC, while Foxes are a distant fifth on 26 points.

However, Foxes are hoping they will be awarded the points they collected from City Hornets, with a comprehensive 72-59 win, when the teams met on December 14, 2019.

The fate of the game is still to be determined after Foxes were accused of using an unregistered player, Tichaona Chinyanganya, who played a key role in that victory.

The HBA mid-season transfer window opened on December 15, a day after Chinyanganya featured for Foxes.

HBA acting secretary-general, Gideon Chikopa, said the HBA rules and regulations state that if a team uses an unregistered player, the match is awarded to their opponents on a 0-20 scoreline.

"The matter between Foxes and City Hornets is now before the disciplinary committee," he said.

"Normally, if a team uses an unregistered player, the match will be awarded to their opponents regardless of the result.

"They also have an extra point deducted from their tally.

"So, in this case, Foxes stand accused of using an unregistered player against City Hornets. They won that match but they indicated that they wanted the matter to be brought before the disciplinary committee as they have their own argument.

"So in the coming weeks, the disciplinary committee will be sitting down to determine the matter." Foxes are arguing that the player in question, who previously featured for City Hornets, was a free agent.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.