Zimbabwe: Striking Nurses Freed On $1 000 Bail Each

Eleven Harare Central Hospital nurses who landed in the dock after staging a demonstration against the government have been freed on $1 000 bail each by Mbare Magistrate Shelly Zvenyika .

The group is being charged for breaching Covid-19 regulations after convening a gathering knowing that it was prohibited during the current lockdown period.

The nurses are Ndadyei Gudza (41), Raikai Chibharo (32), Moses Ray Sigauke (30), Michelle Magonye (33), Kumbirai Maiswa (30), Trish Chireks (38), Nyasha Kapesi (27), Evermay Chikoka (33), Lucas Sharara (40), Samson Gurupira (38) and Laiza Magwizi (42).

Sigauke is also facing another charge of inciting public violence after he allegedly shot and circulated a video while at Mbare Charge office calling on nurses countrywide to join them in the protest.

According to prosecutor, Fanuel Madanhire, the group committed the offence on July 6 at Sally Mugabe Central hospital.

They were among nurses who were protesting over salaries at the government hospital.

The police managed to arrest 13 but two of the nurses were released after paying fines upon admitting being guilty at Mbare police station.

The complainant in this case is Jerry Swedi, a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer.

The court heard on the day in question, Swedi received information to the effect that the nurses were planning to stage a demonstration.

Acting on the information, he teamed up with other police officers and went to the hospital where they found about 100 nurses outside.

"Complainant ordered the accused to disperse from the place since they were in violation of SI 83/20 and they refused and went on to sing and subsequently produced placards," read the state outline.

The state said the placards were written obscenities.