Zimbabwe: Mphoko Ruling On Exception Application Postponed

Ruling on exception application by former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has been postponed to the 21st of this month.

The state asked for a postponement citing that the trial magistrate dealing with the matter, Trynos Utahwashe is on another assignment hence the ruling cannot be passed.

Mphoko is being charged on criminal abuse of office after he allegedly stormed Harare's Avondale Police Station where he ordered junior police officers to release two officials from custody.

The Zinara bosses, Davison Norupiri and Moses Juma were arrested for criminal abuse of office.