Senegal: Former African Slave Trade Center Renamed in Memory of George Floyd

8 July 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

A small island off the coast of Africa known for its role in the slave trade has changed the name of its main square in response to the death of George Floyd and the global Black Lives Matter movement.

The island of Goree, a few kilometers off Senegal’s coast, announced Tuesday that Europe Square will now be known as Freedom and Human Dignity Square based on a decision by the municipal council.

Its original name was given in 1998 after European funding paid for renovations at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

“The name Europe Square was, in a way, a symbol of friendship between peoples,” said Doudou Dia, president of the island’s tourism commission.

“But we also said to ourselves ... that in another sense it is celebrating the persecutor,” he added. “What happened to George Floyd was the final straw.”

Floyd, an African American, died May 25 in police custody in the U.S. city of Minneapolis. A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and cried out for his mother. Floyd’s death set off protests led by the Black Lives Matter activist group.

Goree was the site of the largest holding area for enslaved people from 1536 to 1848. The island was valued for its small size and strategic location and was fought over by the Portuguese, Dutch, French and British during its 312-year history, according to the BBC.

The historic House of Slaves was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978 as a symbolic reminder of “human exploitation,” the agency said.

Today, the island is popular with tourists, although several prominent world leaders, including Nelson Mandela, Pope John Paul II and former U.S. president Barack Obama, have visited the site.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.