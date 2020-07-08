Tanzania: JPM Appoints DC, Deds

7 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has made an appointment of one District Commissioner (DC) and five District Executive Directors (DEDs).

Equally, the Minister of State, President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance, the Retired Capt George Mkuchika, has appointed six District Administrative Secretaries.

The appointments have been made to fill the posts that have been left vacant.

According to a statement issued by Director of Presidential Communications Mr Gerson Msigwa on Tuesday, Dr Magufuli has appointed Mr Lauteri Kanoni as District Commissioner for Wanging'ombe in Njombe Region.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Kanoni was the Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary in Songwe Region.

He replaces Mr Ally Kasinge. Dr Magufuli has also appointed Mr Bashir Mhoja as DED for Iringa District, replacing Mr Robert Masunya.

Before his appointment Mr Mhoja was the Legal officer of Geita District, in Geita Region. Also, the Head of State has appointed Mr Ramadhan Possi a DED for Chalinze District in Coast Region.

He is taking over from Ms Amina Kiwanuka who has retired. Prior to his appointment, Mr Possi was the Planning officer in Tanga City Council, Tanga Region.

Moreover, the President has promoted the Bumbuli district planning officer Mr Baraka Zikatimu to a position of DED in Urambo District, in Tabora.

Mr Zikatimu is replacing Ms Margareth Nakainga who has retired from public services. Other appointments made by President Magufuli include Mr John Nchimbi, who becomes DED for Babati district, Manyara Region.

Mr Nchimbi was previously serving as Human Resources Officer for Morogoro District Council, Morogoro Region. Mr Emmanuel Johnson has been appointed DED for Kishapu District, in Shinyanga Region.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Johnson was the education officer of Kwimba District in Mwanza All the appointments took effect July 7, 2020.

In other developments, Mr Mkuchika has appointed new DAS's for Singida, Longido, Karatu, Malinyi, Bunda and Gairo districts.

The new appointees are Mr Hassan Ngoma who becomes the DAS for Singida District, in Singida Region, replacing Mr Samuel Shimo who has been appointed the DC for Nyang'hwale in Geita Region.

The minister has also appointed Mr Kamana Simba as DAS for Longido District, Arusha Region to replace Mr Toba Nguvila who was appointed DC for Handeni in Tanga Region.

Moreover, Ms Faraja Msigwa has been appointed as DAS for Karatu district, Arusha region to fill a seat left by Mr Abbas Kayanda who was promoted to the Karatu DC.

