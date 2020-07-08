Angola: Environment Minister Calls for Team Spirit in Sector

7 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Adjany Costa, Monday in Luanda, appealed for the need to outline strategies and goals in the environment sector, taking into account the reality of the country and the world.

The Cabinet minister, who was speaking at the inauguration of the National Director of Prevention and Evaluation of Environmental Impacts, Yuri Walter Sousa Santos, said there is the need for harmony, solidarity and team spirit to achieve the objectives and goals outlined.

Adjany Costa also stressed the importance of the full commitment of the new staff and their respective teams in order to carry out the ongoing projects in the most varied areas.

